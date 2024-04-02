High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 181-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — High Street Residential has broken ground on Reserve at West Lake, a 181-unit multifamily project located on the northern outskirts of Houston in Kingwood. High Street Residential is developing the project, which consists of 109 apartments and 72 townhomes and is the second phase of a larger development, in partnership with Japanese homebuilder Daiwa House Group. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Apartments will have an average size of 1,046 square feet, and townhomes will have an average size of 1,530 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, grilling areas, fitness center, resident lounge and an entertainment kitchen. W Partnership is the project architect, and Arch-Con Corp. is the general contractor. Delivery is slated for next summer.