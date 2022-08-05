REBusinessOnline

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 289-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Residences at Kingwood will consist of 240 apartments and 49 townhomes. Completion is scheduled for late 2023.

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — High Street Residential has broken ground on Residences at Kingwood, a 289-unit multifamily project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Houston. High Street Residential is developing the project, which will consist of 240 apartments and 49 townhomes, in partnership with Japanese homebuilder Daiwa House Group. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Select units will also feature private balconies/patios and garages. Amenities will include a pool, grilling areas, fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio, an outdoor workout area, resident lounge with an art gallery and an entertaining kitchen and a conferencing and remote-work suite. Residents will also have access to a putting green, bocce ball courts, pickleball court, multiple outdoor dining areas and the Kingwood Greenbelt trail system. W Partnership is the development’s architect, and Robinson & Co. will lead the landscape design. Cadence McShane is the general contractor. Completion is slated for late 2023.

