High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 310-Unit Smith & Rio Multifamily Community in Tempe

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

SmithRio-Tempe-AZ

Smith & Rio in Tempe, Ariz., will feature 310 apartments, a sky lounge, outdoor courtyards, a dog park and pet lounge, pool, spa, fitness center and a work-from-home area.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — High Street Residential has broken ground on Smith & Rio, an apartment property located at 1979 E. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. Situated on 3.4 acres, the five-story development will feature 310 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, including a selection of one-bedroom options with additional den/home office space.

Residents will have access to amenities including a fifth-floor sky lounge; two outdoor courtyards; a dog park and pet lounge; a large work-from-home area with individual workspaces; pool; spa; fitness center; and water features throughout the outdoor spaces.

Construction is slated for completion in 2023.

