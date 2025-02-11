High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 350-Unit Apartment Community in Brookhaven, Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, GA. — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has broken ground on Residences at Perimeter Summit, a 350-unit apartment community located at 1251 Perimeter Summit Parkway in Brookhaven. Situated approximately nine miles from Midtown Atlanta, the seven-story apartment community will serve as a pillar of Perimeter Summit, a 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use campus that also includes offices, shops, restaurants, a 182-room hotel and condominiums. Spear Street Capital is heading the office development at Perimeter Summit and recently partnered with STHRN Hospitality to add two new restaurants set to open this year: The Little Gem and Pizza Stop.

Residences at Perimeter Summit will include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of more than 900 square feet. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, three courtyards, 1,200-square-foot speakeasy lounge, fitness center, clubroom, coworking center, private conference and study rooms, tasting room, pet spa, golf simulator, wellness sauna and access to walking trails and two MARTA stations.

The design-build team includes architect Cooper Carry and general contractor New South Construction. The construction timeline was not disclosed.