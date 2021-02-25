High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 370-Unit Montgomery Apartments in Allen, Texas

The Montgomery, a 370-unit project in Allen, is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

ALLEN, TEXAS — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has broken ground on The Montgomery, a 370-unit apartment community in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Units will be available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, business center, micro-market and a resident clubroom, as well as outdoor space for exercise and other activities. High Street is developing the project, completion of which is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022, in a joint venture with Principal Real Estate Investors. JHP Architecture is designing the development. Andres Construction will serve as general contractor.