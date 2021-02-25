High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 370-Unit Montgomery Apartments in Allen, Texas
ALLEN, TEXAS — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has broken ground on The Montgomery, a 370-unit apartment community in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Units will be available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, business center, micro-market and a resident clubroom, as well as outdoor space for exercise and other activities. High Street is developing the project, completion of which is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022, in a joint venture with Principal Real Estate Investors. JHP Architecture is designing the development. Andres Construction will serve as general contractor.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.