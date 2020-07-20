REBusinessOnline

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 43-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

808-Crawford-Houston

Construction of High Street Residential's new apartment building at 808 Crawford St. in downtown Houston is expected to be complete in late 2022.

HOUSTON — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow, has broken ground on a 43-story apartment tower that will be located 808 Crawford St. in downtown Houston, adjacent to the 12-acre Discovery Green urban park. The property will house one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 16 two-story townhomes and four two-story penthouses for a total of 309 units. Residences will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Amenities will include a rooftop pool and lounge area, clubroom with a catering kitchen, business center with coworking space, fitness center and a yoga terrace, indoor pet spa and a complimentary coffee bar, as well as package and concierge services. Completion is slated for late 2022.

 

