High Street Residential Breaks Ground on Corner 63 Multifamily Project in Seattle

Located in Seattle, Corner 63 will feature 139 apartments, a fitness center, bike repair facility, club room and rooftop deck with barbecues and a firepit.

SEATTLE — High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has broken ground on Corner 63, an apartment community located at 6300 Ninth Ave. in Seattle. The project is the company’s first residential development in the city and is being built in a joint venture with a MetLife Investment Management client.

Slated for completion in spring 2023, Corner 63 will feature 139 apartments, co-working space, a fitness center, club room, bike repair facility, pet spa and secure subterranean parking. Outdoor amenities will include a ground-floor courtyard connected to the lobby and club room, a dog walk and an expansive rooftop deck with barbecue grills and a firepit.

B+H Architects is designing the project and Chinn Construction is serving as general contractor. Avenue5 will serve as property manager.