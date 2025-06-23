High Street Residential Breaks Ground on Two Multifamily Projects Totaling 536 Units in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — High Street Residential has broken ground on two multifamily projects totaling 536 units in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Crestview Apartments will be a 434-unit community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 512 to 1,820 square feet. Amenities will include a pool with cabanas, grilling area, fitness center, office lounge, clubroom, coffee bar, courtyards and a dog park station. Crestview Townhomes will have 102 units on an 8.8-acre site that will feature two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 1,325 to 2,123 square feet. This property’s amenity package will consist of a resort-style pool with cabanas and grills, a fitness center, clubroom and entertainment room, courtyards and a dog park. High Street is developing Crestview Apartments and Crestview Townhomes in partnership with Abington Properties and MetLife Investment Management, respectively. The first units at Crestview Apartments are expected to be available for occupancy in the third quarter of 2026. At Crestview Townhomes, the first units should be move-in ready by early- to mid-2026. ESG Architecture & Design and Andres Construction Management are leading the design and construction aspects, respectively, for both projects.