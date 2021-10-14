High Street Residential, CBRE Investment to Develop 252-Unit Residences at Olde Town Station Near Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

The Residences at Olde Town Station in Arvada, Colo., will feature 252 apartments, a rooftop deck, swimming pool and fitness center.

ARVADA, COLO. — High Street Residential and its joint venture partner CBRE Investment Management, on behalf of the CBRE U.S. Development Partners 5 fund, will develop The Residences at Olde Town Station, a multifamily community in Arvada.

The four-story property will feature 252 units ranging from studio to two-bedroom layouts over two levels of structured parking. On-site amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, lounge, rooftop deck, two courtyards with lounge seating and fire pits, a resort-style pool and a dog park.

The Eisen Group is serving as architect and PCL Construction is the general contractor. Citizens Bank provided financing for the project. High Street Residential is Trammel Crow’s residential subsidiary.

Construction is slated to begin in early October with final completion scheduled for late 2023.