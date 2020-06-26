REBusinessOnline

High Street Residential Completes 169-Unit Active Adult Community in Evanston, Illinois

Avidor Evanston features a rooftop deck on the 18th floor.

EVANSTON, ILL. — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has completed Avidor Evanston, a 169-unit active adult community in Evanston. The community, reserved for residents 55 years of age or older, offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a bistro bar, business center, activity center, pet spa, dog run, fitness center, theater room and chef’s kitchen. On the 18th floor, residents have access to a rooftop deck with a pool and fire pits. Daily activity offerings include fitness classes, game nights, cooking classes and community happy hours. Allegro Management Co. operates the property.

