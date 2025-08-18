High Street Residential Completes 209-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

HOUSTON — High Street Residential has completed Rone Residences, a 209-unit multifamily project in Houston’s River Oaks/Upper Kirby area. Designed by Zeigler Cooper Architects and built by Hoar Construction, Rone Residences rises 12 stories and houses one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of roughly 1,400 square feet. Amenities include multiple pools, a fitness center, game lounge, coworking and private conference spaces, a pet park and tenant storage spaces. Rone Residences will also house 2,900 square feet of retail space. Rents start at roughly $3,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.