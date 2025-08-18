Monday, August 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rone-Residences-Houston
During construction, the development team behind Rone Residences in Houston implemented advanced technologies, including an AI-powered drone from Siteaware that allowed the team to scan the entire fourth floor for quality assurance.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

High Street Residential Completes 209-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — High Street Residential has completed Rone Residences, a 209-unit multifamily project in Houston’s River Oaks/Upper Kirby area. Designed by Zeigler Cooper Architects and built by Hoar Construction, Rone Residences rises 12 stories and houses one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of roughly 1,400 square feet. Amenities include multiple pools, a fitness center, game lounge, coworking and private conference spaces, a pet park and tenant storage spaces. Rone Residences will also house 2,900 square feet of retail space. Rents start at roughly $3,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $26.6M Refinancing of West...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 110,000 SF Shopping Center...

PopStroke to Open Minigolf Entertainment Venue in Northeast...

Wright Close & Barger Signs 41,000 SF Office...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $155M Loan for Refinancing...

Merchants Bank Funds $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens...

NAI Emory Hill Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment...

Kislak Negotiates $6.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

American Landmark, Clearline Break Ground on 310-Unit Apartment...