Alder at The Grove in Austin totals 276 units.
High Street Residential Completes 276-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Developer High Street Residential has completed Alder at The Grove, a 276-unit multifamily project located within The Grove master-planned community in Austin. The first phase, the 373-unit Korina at The Grove, was completed in March 2022. Alder at The Grove features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 400 to 3,600 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, resident lounge, coworking space and outdoor grilling and dining stations. JHP Architecture designed the project, with interiors by Britt Design Group. Andres Construction served as the general contractor. Rents start at roughly $1,225 per month for a studio apartment.

