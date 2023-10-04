High Street Residential Completes 310-Unit Smith & Rio Apartment Community in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Cros Co., has completed construction on Smith & Rio, a multifamily property located at 1979 E. Rio Salado Parkway in downtown Tempe.

The five-story property features 310 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, one-plus-den and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a fifth-floor sky lounge; two outdoor courtyards; a dog park; pet lounge; work-from-home area with individual workspaces; pool; spa; fitness center; clubhouse with multiple lounges and seating areas; fireplace; and demonstration kitchen.