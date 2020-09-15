High Street Residential Completes Development of 168-Unit Active Adult Community in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Avidor Minnetonka is located at the northeast corner of Plymouth Road and Ridgedale Drive.

MINNETONKA, MINN. — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has completed the development of Avidor Minnetonka in suburban Minneapolis. The active adult community is home to 168 units for residents ages 55 and older. Allegro Management Co. is the property manager. Amenities at the six-story property include a bistro bar, business center, activity center, pet spa, fitness center, private dining room and pool deck. ESG Architects served as project architect and Stevens Construction was the general contractor. Monthly rents start at $1,890.