Move-ins at Residences at Kingwood East are now underway.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

High Street Residential, Daiwa House Complete 181-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — High Street Residential, in a joint venture with Japanese homebuilder Daiwa House Group, has completed a 181-unit multifamily project located on the northern outskirts of Houston in Kingwood. Residences at Kingwood East, formerly known as Reserve at West Lake, consists of 109 townhomes and 72 apartments. The property represents the second phase of a larger development that comprised 240 apartments and 49 townhomes and was recently completed. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Apartments have an average size of 1,046 square feet, and townhomes will have an average size of 1,530 square feet. Amenities include a pool, grilling areas, fitness center, resident lounge and an entertainment kitchen. Rents start at $1,500 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. W Partnership served as the project architect, and Arch-Con Corp. was the general contractor. Additional project partners include engineering firm Kimley Horn, KW Landscape Architects and Compass Design. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank financed construction of the project.

