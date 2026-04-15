Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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Situated in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood, Corner 63 Apartments offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. (Image courtesy of Clarity Northwest Photography)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

High Street Residential Divests of Corner 63 Apartments in Seattle for $59.3M

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has completed the disposition of Corner 63 Apartments to an undisclosed buyer for $59.3 million.

Located at 6300 9th Ave. NE. in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood, Corner 63 features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Onsite amenities include a rooftop terrace, fitness center, coworking lounge, dog run area and secured parking. The seven-story, mid-rise property was built in 2023.

Eli Hanacek, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest multifamily team represented the seller in the transaction.

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