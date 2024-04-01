High Street Residential Nears Completion of 289-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — High Street Residential is nearing completion of Residences at Kingwood, a 289-unit multifamily project on the northern outskirts of Houston. High Street Residential is developing the project, which consists of 240 apartments and 49 townhomes, in partnership with Japanese homebuilder Daiwa House Group. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Select units also feature private balconies/patios and garages. Amenities include a pool, grilling areas, fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio, an outdoor workout area, resident lounge with an art gallery and an entertaining kitchen and a conferencing and remote-work suite. Residents also have access to a putting green, bocce ball courts, pickleball court, multiple outdoor dining areas and the Kingwood Greenbelt trail system. W Partnership is the development’s architect, and Robinson & Co. led the landscape design. Cadence McShane served the general contractor. The first move-ins at Residences at Kingwood will begin in the coming weeks.