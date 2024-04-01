Monday, April 1, 2024
Residences-at-Kingwood
High Street Residential and Daiwa House also recently broke ground on the second phase of the its Kingwood development, which will be known as the Reserve at West Lake and will add 109 townhomes and 72 apartments to the local supply. Delivery of this phase is slated for summer 2025.
High Street Residential Nears Completion of 289-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — High Street Residential is nearing completion of Residences at Kingwood, a 289-unit multifamily project on the northern outskirts of Houston. High Street Residential is developing the project, which consists of 240 apartments and 49 townhomes, in partnership with Japanese homebuilder Daiwa House Group. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Select units also feature private balconies/patios and garages. Amenities include a pool, grilling areas, fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio, an outdoor workout area, resident lounge with an art gallery and an entertaining kitchen and a conferencing and remote-work suite. Residents also have access to a putting green, bocce ball courts, pickleball court, multiple outdoor dining areas and the Kingwood Greenbelt trail system. W Partnership is the development’s architect, and Robinson & Co. led the landscape design. Cadence McShane served the general contractor. The first move-ins at Residences at Kingwood will begin in the coming weeks.

