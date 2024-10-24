Thursday, October 24, 2024
Huxley-Scottsdale-AZ
Huxley Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., offers 192 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, work-from-home suites, conference rooms and a fitness center and yoga studio.
Multifamily

High Street Residential, PGIM Complete 192-Unit Huxley Scottsdale Multifamily Community in Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., and PGIM Real Estate have completed construction of Huxley Scottsdale, an apartment development in Scottsdale.

Located at 8555 E. Raintree Drive, Huxley Scottsdale features 192 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units offer work-from-home nooks, Shaker cabinets, smart appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, balconies or patios, 9- to 11-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, bathrooms with tubs and walk-in showers, linen closets and secured access from parking to each unit.

Community amenities include a sky lounge with mountain views and barbecue grills, outdoor pet park, indoor pet spa, hidden speakeasy with wet bar, game room, catering kitchen with a private dining space, pool and space with an outdoor lanai, work-from-home suites and conference rooms, concierge services, fitness and yoga studio, multiple lounge and seating areas and dedicated mail and package rooms.

ESG served as the project’s architect of record and Weitz served as general contractor. Greystar is handling leasing and property management for the asset. Monthly rental rates at Huxley Scottsdale range from $1,764 to $3,429, according to Apartments.com.

