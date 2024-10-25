High Street Residential, PGIM Complete 301-Unit Elevon Apartments in Denver

DENVER — High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., and its joint venture partner PGIM Real Estate have completed Elevon, a multifamily property in Denver’s Central Park master-planned community.

Located at 3650 Uinta St., Elevon offers 301 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, private balconies, smart unit technology, wood-plank style flooring, stainless steel Energy Star appliances and quartz countertops. Bathrooms include tile flooring, tile shower surrounds and quartz vanities.

Community amenities include two courtyards, one of which features a pool, deck, hot tub, cabanas, loungers, an outdoor bar and grilling area. The second courtyard features green space and contemplative zones. Other amenities include reserved garage parking, a fitness center, onsite coworking space, pet spa, bike storage, outdoor paseo, dog park, storage lockers, leasing lobby, ride-share lounge, clubroom and a business center.

KTGY Architects designed the property, while Martines Palmieri Construction served as general contractor. Greystar is overseeing leasing and property management for the community. Monthly rental rates at Elevon range from $1,760 to $3,710, according to Apartments.com.