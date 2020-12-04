REBusinessOnline

High Street Residential, Principal Real Estate Investors Plan 318-Unit Llewellyn Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Llewellyn-Los-Angeles-CA

Llewellyn in Los Angeles features 318 apartments, two rooftop decks, three communal courtyards and a heated pool and spa.

LOS ANGELES — High Street Residential and Principal Real Estate Investors have announced plans for Llewellyn, an apartment community located in Mission Junction on the eastern edge of Los Angeles’ Chinatown neighborhood.

Located at 1101 N. Main St. at the intersection of Llewellyn Street, the development features 318 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, as well as 15 ground-floor units with individual entrances and direct access to private outdoor patios. Pre-leasing for the community began in October, with occupancy slated for January 2021.

Community amenities include a 1,700-square-foot co-lab workspace; soundproof music room; two rooftop decks with mountain and cityscape views; three communal courtyards; heated pool and spa; multiple indoor/outdoor entertaining spaces with fire pits and barbecue grills; outdoor children’s play area; double-height fitness center; dog park; and bike service room.

High Street Residential broke ground on the seven-story property in May 2019. Project partners include KFA as architect, T.B. Penick & Sons as contractor, CDC Designs for interiors, Altitude Design Office for branding and Greystar for property management. Compass is serving as the exclusive leasing agent.

