High Street Residential, Principal Sell New High-Rise Apartment Tower in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — High Street Residential and Principal Real Estate Investors have sold The Kincaid at Legacy, a 25-story upscale apartment tower located at 7200 Dallas Parkway in Plano. Boston-based Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. purchased the 300-unit high-rise for an undisclosed price. CBRE represented the sellers in the transaction. Built in 2018, Kincaid at Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 677 to 4,500 square feet. The property features 14,500 square feet of amenity space, including a resort-style pool, water features, fire pits, fitness center, resident lounge with media screening room, entertainment kitchen, conference rooms, business center, complimentary Wi-Fi, bike storage, concierge services and an amenity deck on the seventh floor with a second pool and two dog parks. In 2016, Intercontinental bought the adjoining Legacy Tower office building from Trammell Crow Co., parent company of High Street Residential.