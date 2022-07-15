High Street Residential to Build 152-Unit Apartment Complex Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The James will rise five stories in Kirkwood.

KIRKWOOD, MO. — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has unveiled plans to build its first multifamily project in the greater St. Louis area. Located at 416 N. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood, The James will rise five stories with 152 apartment units and more than 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Completion is slated for early 2024. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, work-from-home center, pet wash and an amenity terrace with a pool and grill stations. The development will offer 285 parking spaces. ESG Architecture & Design is the architect and Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor.