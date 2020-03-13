High Street Residential to Develop 280,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in East Austin

Construction of the office and residential components of The Block Yard in Austin is expected to be complete in July 2021 and January 2022, respectively.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., will develop The Block Yard, a 280,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Austin. Designed by JHP Architecture, the transit-oriented development will be situated on four acres at 2900 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, adjacent to the Capital Metro MLK Light-Rail Station and just two miles north of downtown. Plans for the project currently call for 302 residential units, 63,800 square feet of office space and 4,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction of the office and residential components is expected to be complete in July 2021 and January 2022, respectively. LEVY Architects has been tapped to design the commercial component and project interiors, and CBRE will handle leasing of the commercial space.