High Street Residential Tops Out 43-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Parkside-Residences-at-Discovery-Green-Houston

The first move-ins at Parkside Residences at Discovery Green in downtown Houston are scheduled to begin over the summer.

HOUSTON — High Street Residential has topped out Parkside Residences at Discovery Green, a 43-story apartment tower located at 808 Crawford St. in downtown Houston. The location puts the 309-unit building adjacent to the 12-acre Discovery Park. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Amenities will include a rooftop pool and lounge, fitness center, coworking spaces, a catering kitchen and two guest suites. Ziegler Cooper designed the project, and Andres Construction is serving as the general contractor. Construction began in summer 2020. Preleasing will begin this spring, and the first move-ins are scheduled to start over the summer.

