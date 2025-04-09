High Street, SREP Break Ground on 300-Unit Apartment Community in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, MD. — A joint venture between High Street Residential and SCOA Real Estate Partners (SREP) has broken ground on The Terrace, a 300-unit apartment community located at 10 W. College Terrace in Frederick, about 44 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. The co-developers plan to deliver the midrise project by December 2027.

The Terrace will be situated on 8.3 acres and offer views of the nearby Catoctin Mountains via its indoor/outdoor sky lounge. Other amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, gaming area, EV charging stations and a dog park. The property will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 725 to 1,474 square feet.

The design-build team includes architect of record Dwell Design Studio and general contractor Morgan-Keller Construction.