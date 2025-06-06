High Street, Third & Urban Plan Mixed-Use Development in Sandy Springs, Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — A partnership between High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co. (TCC), and Third & Urban have announced plans for the development of Hillcrest, an 8.1-acre mixed-use development located in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs. Scheduled to break ground this month, the project will feature 362 apartment units, 30 for-rent townhomes and more than 18,000 square feet of retail space.

In collaboration with the seller, Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, proceeds from the sale will fund capital improvements to the church’s primary campus. Improvements will also be made to the surrounding street infrastructure, adding on-street parking and connected walkability to the area.

The project team will include Cooper Carry (architect), Square Feet Design (retail consultant and interior designer), New South Construction (general contractor), Citizens Bank (lender) and Wesley Community Development (church advisor). Amy Fingerhut of CBRE is handling leasing negotiations.

The townhomes will offer two- and three-bedroom floorplans with two-car garages and rooftop patios, while the apartment building will measure up to five stories tall and feature a parking garage with more than 100 public parking spaces. Amenities at the apartment will include a rooftop swimming pool and clubroom, golf simulator lounge, private movie screening room, sauna, fitness center and Pilates studio, dog park and a café-inspired work-from-home space.

The project’s retail component, overseen by Third & Urban, will feature a mix of high-end and casual dining options, an ice cream shop, coffee shop, fitness studio and a wine bar, which will open onto a central plaza. Completion of Hillcrest is slated for 2027.