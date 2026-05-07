High Street, Tokyu Break Ground on 281-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — A joint venture between High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., and Tokyu Land Corp. has broken ground on a 281-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The site is located at 110 E. Polk St. in the downtown area, and the complex will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 590 to 1,340 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubroom, coworking areas, grilling stations, a fitness center, dog wash station and a package room. WDG Architects designed the project, and Andres Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2027.