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110-E.-Polk-St.-Richardson-Texas
The City of Richardson provided Tax Increment Financing (TIF) support for High Street Residential’s new multifamily project, allowing for delivery of public infrastructure upgrades, including the reconstruction of Polk Street to include new bike lanes, sidewalks and street parking.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

High Street, Tokyu Break Ground on 281-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — A joint venture between High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., and Tokyu Land Corp. has broken ground on a 281-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The site is located at 110 E. Polk St. in the downtown area, and the complex will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 590 to 1,340 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubroom, coworking areas, grilling stations, a fitness center, dog wash station and a package room. WDG Architects designed the project, and Andres Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2027.

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