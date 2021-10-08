HighBridge Properties Opens 706-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of California, Davis

Ryder on Olive serves students attending the University of California, Davis. The property offers shared amenities including a resort-style swimming pool. (Image courtesy of SouthPark Interiors)

DAVIS, CALIF. — HighBridge Properties has opened The Ryder on Olive, a 706-bed student housing community located near the University of California, Davis.

The 260,000-square-foot, LEED Gold-certified property offers a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities include a fitness center, yoga room, study areas, game rooms, a swimming pool, karaoke room, dog park and a 24-hour micro-market offering food and drinks.

The project’s development team included partner Grand Peaks Development; general contractor Brown Construction; Humphreys & Partners Architects; and SouthPark Interiors. Asset Living manages the community.