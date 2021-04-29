REBusinessOnline

HighBridge Properties Starts Construction of 706-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of California, Davis

DAVIS, CALIF. — HighBridge Properties has started construction of The Ryder on Olive, a 706-bed development near the University of California, Davis. The 260,000-square-foot community is set for delivery in August 2021 and will offer a mix of fully furnished two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units.

Shared amenities will include a fitness center, yoga room, study areas, game rooms, a swimming pool, karaoke room, dog park and a 24-hour micro-market offering food and drinks.

The project’s development team includes partner Grand Peaks Development; general contractor Brown Construction; Humphreys & Partners Architects; and South Park Interiors. Asset Living will manage the community.

