FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Single-family residential developer Highland Homes has signed an 8,500-square-foot office lease at Hillwood Commons II, a newly constructed office building located within the Alliance Town Center in North Fort Worth. The office will be the company’s fifth in Texas and will be able to support up to 175 employees. Scott Hobbs and Kim Lyon of Newmark represented Highland Homes, which plans to take occupancy this summer, in the lease negotiations.