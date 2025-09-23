Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Located in Ogden, Utah, Christopher Village offers 114 apartments, a swimming pool and laundry facility.
Highland Partners Acquires 114-Unit Multifamily Community in Ogden, Utah

by Amy Works

OGDEN, UTAH — Highland Partners has purchased Christopher Village, an apartment property in Ogden, from a private seller for an undisclosed price. Brock Zylstra and Danny Shin of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Built in 1962, Christopher Village offers 114 apartments with fireplaces, storage space, dishwashers and air conditioning. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, laundry facility and reserved covered parking.

