Highland Partners Acquires 114-Unit Multifamily Community in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN, UTAH — Highland Partners has purchased Christopher Village, an apartment property in Ogden, from a private seller for an undisclosed price. Brock Zylstra and Danny Shin of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Built in 1962, Christopher Village offers 114 apartments with fireplaces, storage space, dishwashers and air conditioning. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, laundry facility and reserved covered parking.