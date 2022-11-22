REBusinessOnline

Highland Ventures Purchases Boutique Office Building in Downtown Charleston for $16.8M

Built in 2014 near the intersection of Meeting and Market streets in Charleston, 174 Meeting was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Truist Bank, Thrive Co-Working, Stifel Financial Corp. and Evening Post Industries.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Highland Ventures has purchased 174 Meeting, a 47,113-square-foot boutique office building in historic downtown Charleston. Cobalt Property Group sold the property to Highland for $16.8 million. Matt Smith, Patrick Gildea, Grayson Hawkins, Robert Hardaway, Charles Carmody and Ryan Carmody of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Insite Properties advised Highland Ventures. Built in 2014 near the intersection of Meeting and Market streets, 174 Meeting was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Truist Bank, Thrive Co-Working, Stifel Financial Corp. and Evening Post Industries. The property features three levels of office space above a ground-level bank, lobby and parking.

