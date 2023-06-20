Tuesday, June 20, 2023
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySeniors HousingSoutheast

Highlands Residential, Perennial Properties Plan 148-Unit Active Adult Community in Lawrenceville, Georgia

by John Nelson

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Highlands Residential and Perennial Properties have formed a joint venture to build Park Place Apartments, a 148-unit active adult community in Lawrenceville, approximately 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Construction of the project is already underway, and first move-ins are scheduled for 2024. The senior population of Gwinnett County is expected to grow by 33.6 percent over the next 10 years and Atlanta metro wide by 47 percent, according to the developers.

Atlanta-based Highlands Residential is the developer and at completion Perennial Properties will be the property manager. The group also developed and manages The Chateau by Highlands, a 152-unit luxury active adult community in Braselton, about 20 miles further northeast of Park Place.

