Salem Gate Market's tenant roster includes Academy Sports + Outdoors and Floor & Décor.
Highline Acquires Shopping Center in Conyers, Georgia for $25.4M

by John Nelson

CONYERS, GA. — Highline Real Estate Capital has acquired Salem Gate Market, a 177,527-square-foot shopping center located in Conyers, a southeast suburb of Atlanta in Rockdale County, for $25.4 million. Situated directly off I-20, the center’s tenant roster includes anchors Academy Sports + Outdoors and Floor & Décor.

The Miami-based investor purchased Salem Gate Market from the undisclosed seller via its Highline Real Estate Fund 1, which launched in 2023 and has completed more than $350 million in acquisitions. Brad Buchanan and Jim Hamilton of JLL’s Atlanta office represented the seller in the transaction.

Highline also recently sold an unanchored retail center in Conyers in a separate transaction totaling $9 million.

