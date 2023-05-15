Monday, May 15, 2023
Child safety product manufacturer Britax occupies the industrial warehouse in Fort Mill, S.C.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Highline, GCP Acquire 478,400 SF Industrial Property in Fort Mill, South Carolina

by John Nelson

FORT MILL, S.C. — A partnership between Highline Real Estate Partners and Growth Capital Partners (GCP) has acquired an industrial warehouse located at 4140 Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, approximately 20 miles southwest of Charlotte. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2013, the building totals 478,400 square feet on 53.4 acres, with eight acres available for expansion.

Child safety product manufacturer Britax Child Safety Inc. occupies the property, which was constructed as a build-to-suit project for the company and features 40,000 square feet of office space and a 49,560-square-foot air-conditioned component test area. GCP arranged the purchase on behalf of the partnership, which plans to develop an additional 200,000 square feet at the property.

Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Charlotte IND TT LP, in the transaction.

