REBusinessOnline

Highline Real Estate Partners Purchases 604,000 SF Logistics Center in Vance, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Industrial, Southeast

Vance Logistics Center

Built in 2004, Vance Logistics Center was fully leased to two tenants, ARD Logistics and BLG Logistics, at the time of sale.

VANCE, ALA. — Highline Real Estate Partners has purchased Vance Logistics Center, a 604,000-square-foot, cross-dock logistics facility in Vance. Stewart Calhoun and Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Niantic Partners and Rothschild Capital Partners, in the transaction. Mark Byers of Cushman & Wakefield provided local leasing support. The sales price was $55 million.

Located at 10095 Brose Drive, the facility is situated near a Mercedes-Benz Assembly Plant and is located near Interstate 20, Interstate 59 and University of Alabama, Birmingham.

The property’s features include Class A tilt-wall construction, LED lighting with motion sensors, 116 dock-high doors, loading docks on three sides of the building, plenty of onsite employee and trailer parking and a guard house.

