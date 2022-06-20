REBusinessOnline

Highpark Capital Underway on 288-Unit Multifamily Project in Melissa, Texas

Development, Multifamily, Texas

Farmhouse-121-Melissa

Completion of Farmhouse 121 in Melissa is slated for the first quarter of 2023.

MELISSA, TEXAS — Dallas-based Highpark Capital is underway on construction of Farmhouse 121, a 288-unit multifamily project located north of Dallas in Melissa. Farmhouse 121 will offer one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, a resident lounge with coworking areas and a dog park. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2023. Project partners include construction lender Third Coast Bank, general contractor Brownstone Construction and designer Cross Architects.

