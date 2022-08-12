REBusinessOnline

Highpointe Communities Breaks Ground on $73M Multifamily Project in San Marcos, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Sendero-at-Trace-San-Marcos

Sendero at Trace in San Marcos will total 399 units.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — California-based developer Highpointe Communities has broken ground on Sendero at Trace, a $73 million multifamily project in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The community will feature 399 one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 775 to 1,300 square feet. The amenity package will comprise a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor gathering spaces and lifestyle programming services. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy by the end of 2023.

