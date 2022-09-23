REBusinessOnline

Highridge Costa Starts Construction of 50-Unit Northwest Affordable Apartments in Broomfield, Colorado

Northwest-Apts-Broomfield-CO

Northwest Apartments in Broomfield, Colo., will offer 50 affordable one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Highridge Costa has started construction on Northwest Apartments, an affordable multifamily property in Broomfield. The 50-unit community is designated for families earning 30 to 60 percent of area median income.

Designed by Denver-based Santulan Architecture, the four-story building will feature 16 one-bedroom/one-bath units; 26, including an on-site manager’s unit, two-bedroom/two-bath units; and eight three-bedroom/two-bath units. Residences will include patios and balconies, quartz countertops, a range and oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, air conditioning, garbage disposal, window coverings and high-speed internet connections.

Community amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, play area, small dog park, laundry rooms and secure indoor storage for bicycles.

Completion is slated for late fall 2023.

