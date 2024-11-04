Highridge Costa, Western Community Housing Open Affordable Housing Development in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Highridge Costa and Western Community Housing, along with Los Angeles Housing Department, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, have opened Main Street Apartments, an affordable housing development in the South Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The community provides 57 fully furnished, permanent supportive housing apartment homes to homeless veterans and families earning at or below 30 percent to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The property offers 42 studio units targeted toward homeless veterans, 14 two-bedroom units targeting homeless families and a one-bedroom unit reserved for the onsite property manager. With 23 units set aside for homeless persons experiencing a mental health disorder, the community is also fully accessible, including all indoor and outdoor spaces, to those with physical disabilities. While 56 of the residences are fully adaptable units, an additional seven units have features for mobility accessibility and four units have features for communication accessibility.

Units will include a bed, couch, dresser, dining table, chairs, kitchenette, closet and a private bathroom. Community amenities include a community room, residential courtyard, roof terraces, bike storage, laundry facilities and onsite resident services, as well as 1,500 square feet of commercial space reserved for a local nonprofit organization or flex space for residents. Additionally, the property features three Intensive Case Management Services offices, with one on the ground floor and the others on the fourth floor adjacent to a landscaped terrace.

The public-private partnership includes the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Los Angeles County Development Authority, Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Housing Department, Citibank, RBC, The People Concern, Volunteers of America and Volunteers of America Los Angeles.