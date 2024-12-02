Highstreet Ventures Buys 17.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Buckeye, Arizona

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Canada-based Highstreet Ventures has acquired a 17.8-acre parcel adjacent to Summit Community Church, which is located at 20555 W. Roosevelt St. in Buckeye, for $9.3 million. Highstreet Ventures plans to develop a 510-unit multifamily property on the site. The proposed three-story community will offer 144 studio units, 150 one-bedroom units and 216 two-bedroom layouts, as well as a clubhouse and pool.

Michael Farrar of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the buyer, while Bret Rinehart and Wesley Campbell of Land Advisors Organization represented the seller, Summit Community Lutheran Church, in the transaction.