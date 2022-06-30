Highwoods Properties Sells 298,037 SF Airpark East Office Park in Greensboro, North Carolina

Locally based investor Deep River Partners purchased the four-building Airpark East Office Park.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Highwoods Properties has sold Airpark East Office Park, a 298,037-square-foot office park situated along Albert Pick Road in Greensboro. Locally based investor Deep River Partners purchased the four-building office campus. The sales price was not disclosed, but Winston-Salem Journal reports the property traded for $20.3 million. The news outlet also reported Airpark East was 88.2 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Volvo Financial Services. Ben Kilgore of CBRE|Raleigh and Greg Wilson of CBRE|Triad represented Highwoods in the sales transaction. CBRE|Triad is the leasing agent of Airpark East, which features a conference center, café, walking trails, an amphitheater and wooded picnic areas.