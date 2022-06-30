REBusinessOnline

Highwoods Properties Sells 298,037 SF Airpark East Office Park in Greensboro, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Locally based investor Deep River Partners purchased the four-building Airpark East Office Park.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Highwoods Properties has sold Airpark East Office Park, a 298,037-square-foot office park situated along Albert Pick Road in Greensboro. Locally based investor Deep River Partners purchased the four-building office campus. The sales price was not disclosed, but Winston-Salem Journal reports the property traded for $20.3 million. The news outlet also reported Airpark East was 88.2 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Volvo Financial Services. Ben Kilgore of CBRE|Raleigh and Greg Wilson of CBRE|Triad represented Highwoods in the sales transaction. CBRE|Triad is the leasing agent of Airpark East, which features a conference center, café, walking trails, an amphitheater and wooded picnic areas.

