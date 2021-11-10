REBusinessOnline

Highwoods Properties to Build $94.4M Mixed-Use Office Property in Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

RALEIGH, N.C. — Highwoods Properties Inc., a Raleigh-based REIT, has plans to build GlenLake III, a 218,000-square-foot mixed-use office development in Raleigh with retail and restaurant space. The company’s projected investment is $94.4 million, including the value of the land. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2023.

Plans for GlenLake III include 205,000 square feet of office space and 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The project will also have LEED and Fitwell certifications. According to Highwoods’ website, GlenLake III will be a seven-story building built with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and offer amenities such as a café and lounge, fitness center, outdoor function space and a four-story parking structure.

Highwoods has preleased 16 percent of the property’s office portion to McKim & Creed, a national engineering and surveying firm, for its corporate headquarters.

GlenLake III is part of the GlenLake Park, an office development with up to seven planned office buildings. The office park is situated between Interstates 440 and 40. From 2001 to 2020, Highwoods has developed five office buildings within GlenLake Park encompassing 732,000 square feet. The company’s most recent project, GlenLake VII, is a 125,000-square-foot, fully occupied office building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  