Highwoods Selects Toro, Ignite Realty to Co-Develop Mixed-Use Ovation Campus in Suburban Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

Toro Development Co. and Ignite Realty Partners will partner to transform a 60-acre portion of the Ovation campus in Franklin, Tenn., into a walkable village that will feature shops, restaurants, apartments and lodging. Highwoods Properties will develop the office component.

FRANKLIN, TENN. — Highwoods Properties has selected Toro Development Co. and Ignite Realty Partners to develop Ovation, a mixed-use community located on a 145-acre site in the Nashville suburb of Franklin. Specific plans and construction timelines were not released as the project is in the planning stages, but Toro and Ignite will partner to transform a 60-acre portion of the Ovation campus into a walkable village that will feature shops, restaurants, apartments and lodging. Highwoods, which developed and owns the Mars Petcare headquarters on the Ovation site, will develop the office component of the project. Open Realty Advisors LLC, a Newmark company led by Mark Masinter, will serve as the leasing agent for Ovation.

