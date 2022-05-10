REBusinessOnline

Highwoods to Acquire Office Tower in Uptown Charlotte for $203M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

650 South Tryon at Legacy Union is an 18-story office tower in Uptown Charlotte that is anchored by Big 4 accounting firm Deloitte. (Photo courtesy of Lincoln Harris)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Highwoods Properties Inc. plans to purchase 650 South Tryon at Legacy Union, an 18-story office tower in Uptown Charlotte that is anchored by Big 4 accounting firm Deloitte. The Raleigh-based REIT plans to acquire the 367,000-square-foot, LEED Gold-certified tower for $203 million, which includes $3.9 million of capital expenditures to boost occupancy of the tower, which was 78 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed but the developer, Lincoln Harris, delivered the property in late 2020. The tower represented Phase II of the Legacy Union mixed-use campus and is connected to the 33-story Bank of America Tower, which Highwoods also owns. Additionally, Highwoods has agreed to acquire a development site in Charlotte’s South End district for $27 million. The parcel at 1426 S. Tryon St. is tentatively planned for a mixed-use property comprising 300,000 square feet of office space and 250 apartments. The seller of the site was also not disclosed.

