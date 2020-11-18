Hilco Acquires Shuttered 20-Acre Power Plant in Northern Virginia, Plans Mixed-Use Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Hilco Redevelopment Partners, a division of Hilco Global, has acquired Potomac River Generating Station (PRGS), a 20-acre, shuttered coal power plant in Alexandria. Specific details were not released, but Hilco officials said they intend to redevelop the site into a mixed-use project, featuring housing, office space, retail and public open spaces. The site is situated along the Potomac River at 1400 N. Royal St., seven miles south of downtown Washington, D.C.

Potomac Electric Power Co. (Pepco) sold the site for an undisclosed price. Pepco will retain a property interest and will continue to own and operate an electrical substation at the site. PRGS was decommissioned in 2012.