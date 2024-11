HOUSTON —Hilco Real Estate has arranged the $27 million bankruptcy sale of a 285,000-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria district. The 11-story building is known as TwentyFour25 Galleria and was originally built in 1980 and renovated in 2015, according to LoopNet Inc. Local bankruptcy law firm Jones Murray LLP, the trustee of the property, engaged Hilco to manage the sale process, which was conducted via virtual auction. The buyer was not disclosed.