Hilco Brokers Sale of 134-Acre Development Site Near Denver International Airport

AURORA, COLO. — Hilco Real Estate has arranged the acquisition of approximately 134 acres of vacant development land located at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue and Piccadilly Road in Aurora. Hilltop at DIA purchased the property, which is just south of Denver International Airport, for $18.1 million. The asset was acquired through a bankruptcy sale.

Hilltop at DIA plans to develop a master-planned community, dubbed Avelon, on the site. The community would include hospitality, residential and commercial space, as well as single-family residences and greenspace.