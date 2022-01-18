REBusinessOnline

Hilco Brokers Sale of 134-Acre Development Site Near Denver International Airport

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Western

AURORA, COLO. — Hilco Real Estate has arranged the acquisition of approximately 134 acres of vacant development land located at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue and Piccadilly Road in Aurora. Hilltop at DIA purchased the property, which is just south of Denver International Airport, for $18.1 million. The asset was acquired through a bankruptcy sale.

Hilltop at DIA plans to develop a master-planned community, dubbed Avelon, on the site. The community would include hospitality, residential and commercial space, as well as single-family residences and greenspace.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  