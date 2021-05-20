Hill Associates Completes 195-Room Canopy by Hilton RiverWalk Hotel in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Developer Hill Associates has completed the Canopy by Hilton RiverWalk, a 195-room hotel in San Antonio. The 22-story boutique hotel is a redevelopment of a historic former bank building that was originally constructed in the late 19th century. Amenities include a guest lounge, fitness center, meeting rooms and a terrace bar that includes a suspended bottle rack and an interactive water feature. The design team included Gensler (architect of record), Lake Flato Architects, Mark Zeff Design (interior) and TBG Partners (landscape).
