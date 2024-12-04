Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Located at 2200 Faraday Ave. in Carlsbad, Calif., Studio 2200 offers 233,194 square feet of industrial flex space.
Hill Cos. Sells 233,194 SF Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California for $49.5M

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Hill Cos. has completed the disposition of Studio 2200, a Class A, freestanding industrial flex building in Carlsbad. IDEC Corp. acquired the asset for $49.5 million.

IDEC, a manufacturer of industrial automation and control products, is relocating its existing operation from Silicon Valley to occupy a majority of the two-story 233,194-square-foot building, which is located at 2200 Faraday Ave. Situated on nearly 14 acres, Studio 2200 features private balconies and outdoor amenity spaces, prominent signage, ample dock- and grade-loading positions, a freight elevator, clear heights ranging from 15.5 to 17 feet and heavy power.

Aric Starck and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Peter Curry of Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE’s Dennis Visser and Weston Yahn represented the buyer in the deal.

