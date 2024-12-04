Hill Cos. Sells 233,194 SF Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California for $49.5M

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Hill Cos. has completed the disposition of Studio 2200, a Class A, freestanding industrial flex building in Carlsbad. IDEC Corp. acquired the asset for $49.5 million.

IDEC, a manufacturer of industrial automation and control products, is relocating its existing operation from Silicon Valley to occupy a majority of the two-story 233,194-square-foot building, which is located at 2200 Faraday Ave. Situated on nearly 14 acres, Studio 2200 features private balconies and outdoor amenity spaces, prominent signage, ample dock- and grade-loading positions, a freight elevator, clear heights ranging from 15.5 to 17 feet and heavy power.

Aric Starck and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Peter Curry of Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE’s Dennis Visser and Weston Yahn represented the buyer in the deal.